Maxi sequestro allo Yacthing club Arenella di Palermo

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3


Gli uomini della capitaneria di porto hanno accertato l’occupazione abusiva di un’area di 3.000 metri quadrati al porticciolo dell’Arenella. La gestione dell’area è della società “Arenella Yachting club”. I sigilli sono scattati a 29 imbarcazioni da diporto, sedie, tavoli, palchetti, poltrone, strumentazione acustica e di illuminazione usate per lo svolgimento di serate danzanti, selle per rimessaggio, struttura amovibili. Si attende la convalida del sequestro da parte del gip del Tribuna

