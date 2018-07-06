Maxi sequestro allo Yacthing club Arenella di Palermo

Gli uomini della capitaneria di porto hanno accertato l’occupazione abusiva di un’area di 3.000 metri quadrati al porticciolo dell’Arenella. La gestione dell’area è della società “Arenella Yachting club”. I sigilli sono scattati a 29 imbarcazioni da diporto, sedie, tavoli, palchetti, poltrone, strumentazione acustica e di illuminazione usate per lo svolgimento di serate danzanti, selle per rimessaggio, struttura amovibili. Si attende la convalida del sequestro da parte del gip del Tribuna
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.