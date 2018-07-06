Parnasi resta in carcere  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Il costruttore Luca Parnasi, arrestato lo scorso 13 giugno nell’ambito dell’inchiesta sul nuovo stadio della Roma, resta in carcere. Lo ha deciso il gip Maria Paola Tomaselli che ha respinto la richiesta di scarcerazione presentata dai difensori al termine dell’interrogatorio durato 11 ore. La Procura aveva dato parere favorevole alla concessione dei domiciliari. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.