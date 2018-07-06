Parnasi resta in carcere  

Il costruttore Luca Parnasi, arrestato lo scorso 13 giugno nell’ambito dell’inchiesta sul nuovo stadio della Roma, resta in carcere. Lo ha deciso il gip Maria Paola Tomaselli che ha respinto la richiesta di scarcerazione presentata dai difensori al termine dell’interrogatorio durato 11 ore. La Procura aveva dato parere favorevole alla concessione dei domiciliari.
