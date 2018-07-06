Thailandia, poco ossigeno nelle grotte: morto sub  

L’ex Seal thailandese Saman Kunan impegnato nelle operazioni per il salvataggio dei ragazzi intrappolati in una grotta del nord del Paese è morto per asfissia mentre cercava di tornare indietro dopo aver sistemato bombole di ossigeno nella grotta, ha reso noto il vice governatore della regione di Chiang Rai, Passakorn Boonyalak. Kunan aveva 37 anni. “In un primo momento pensavamo che i nostri ragazzi potessero rimanere a lungo nella grotta. Ma la situazione è cambiata, il tempo ora è limitato”, ha dichiarato il comandante dei marines Apakorn Yookongkaew, fra i responsabili del soccorso.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.