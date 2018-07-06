Thailandia, poco ossigeno nelle grotte: morto sub  

L’ex Seal thailandese Saman Kunan impegnato nelle operazioni per il salvataggio dei ragazzi intrappolati in una grotta del nord del Paese è morto per asfissia mentre cercava di tornare indietro dopo aver sistemato bombole di ossigeno nella grotta, ha reso noto il vice governatore della regione di Chiang Rai, Passakorn Boonyalak. Kunan aveva 37 anni. “In un primo momento pensavamo che i nostri ragazzi potessero rimanere a lungo nella grotta. Ma la situazione è cambiata, il tempo ora è limitato”, ha dichiarato il comandante dei marines Apakorn Yookongkaew, fra i responsabili del soccorso.  

Eclissi da record per la Luna  
