Agrigentino scomparso, era a Roma

Roberto Stagnitto, l’agrigentino di 33 anni scomparso da sei giorni, e’ stato ritrovato a Roma dopo essere stato notato da un concittadino che aveva appreso la notizia attraverso Facebook. Sul social in tanti avevano aderito all’invito del fratello a diffondere il messaggio. Il ragazzo vagava per le vie del centro ed e’ stato preso in consegna dalla polizia e accompagnato al commissariato di Torpignattara dove e’ stato rifocillato. Nel frattempo sono stati avvisati i familiari. (ITALPRESS).
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.