Agrigentino scomparso, era a Roma

Roberto Stagnitto, l’agrigentino di 33 anni scomparso da sei giorni, e’ stato ritrovato a Roma dopo essere stato notato da un concittadino che aveva appreso la notizia attraverso Facebook. Sul social in tanti avevano aderito all’invito del fratello a diffondere il messaggio. Il ragazzo vagava per le vie del centro ed e’ stato preso in consegna dalla polizia e accompagnato al commissariato di Torpignattara dove e’ stato rifocillato. Nel frattempo sono stati avvisati i familiari. (ITALPRESS).

