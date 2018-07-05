SS 189, scontro bus-auto nel palermitano

A causa di un incidente e’ temporaneamente chiuso in entrambe le direzioni un tratto della strada statale 189 “della Valle del Platani”, nel comune di Castronovo di Sicilia, in provincia di Palermo. Nell’incidente, le cui cause sono in corso di accertamento da parte delle Forze dell’Ordine, sono rimasti coinvolti due veicoli, un furgone e un autobus. Il traffico viene deviato. Sul posto e’ intervenuto l’elisoccorso e sono presenti le squadre Anas e le Forze dell’Ordine per la rimozione dei mezzi. (ITALPRESS).

