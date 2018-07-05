SS 189, scontro bus-auto nel palermitano

A causa di un incidente e’ temporaneamente chiuso in entrambe le direzioni un tratto della strada statale 189 “della Valle del Platani”, nel comune di Castronovo di Sicilia, in provincia di Palermo. Nell’incidente, le cui cause sono in corso di accertamento da parte delle Forze dell’Ordine, sono rimasti coinvolti due veicoli, un furgone e un autobus. Il traffico viene deviato. Sul posto e’ intervenuto l’elisoccorso e sono presenti le squadre Anas e le Forze dell’Ordine per la rimozione dei mezzi. (ITALPRESS).
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.