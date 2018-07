🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Fonte: adnkronos.com

Italy’s foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi was on Thursday due to meet his Lithuanian counterpart Linas Linkevicius in Vilnius, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moavero Milanesi is accompanying president Sergio Mattarella on an official visit to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia this week to boost Italy’s ties with the three Baltic states.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia joined the European Union and NATO in 2004.

