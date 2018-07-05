Riforma copyright, tutto rinviato  

Il Parlamento Europeo ha deciso di non approvare oggi il mandato per negoziare con il Consiglio la riforma delle regole Ue sul copyright nel mercato digitale. “La decisione della commissione Juri – ha annunciato il vicepresidente dell’Aula Pavel Telicka in Aula a Strasburgo – è stata respinta, pertanto la commissione non può iniziare i negoziati. Il rapporto della commissione verrà messo nell’agenda della prossima sessione plenaria”, in settembre. I voti contrari sono stati 318, i favorevoli 278 e 31 gli astenuti.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.