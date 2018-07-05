Riforma copyright, tutto rinviato  

Il Parlamento Europeo ha deciso di non approvare oggi il mandato per negoziare con il Consiglio la riforma delle regole Ue sul copyright nel mercato digitale. “La decisione della commissione Juri – ha annunciato il vicepresidente dell’Aula Pavel Telicka in Aula a Strasburgo – è stata respinta, pertanto la commissione non può iniziare i negoziati. Il rapporto della commissione verrà messo nell’agenda della prossima sessione plenaria”, in settembre. I voti contrari sono stati 318, i favorevoli 278 e 31 gli astenuti. 

