Giustino e Caruso superano primo turno nel “Guzzini Challenger”

Lorenzo Giustino e Salvatore Caruso hanno superato il primo turno del “Guzzini Challenger”, torneo dotato di un montepremi pari a 43.000 euro in corso sui campi in cemento di Recanati. Il campano Giustino, numero 258 Atp, nella prosecuzione del match interrotto per pioggia ieri sera, ha finito per aggiudicarsi con il punteggio di 4-6 6-4 6-4 il derby tricolore con Andrea Basso, numero 317 del ranking mondiale, passato attraverso le qualificazioni. Il siciliano Caruso, numero 191 Atp e settima testa di serie del seeding, ha debuttato in modo positivo, superando per 6-4 3-6 7-5 il cinese Ze Zhang, numero 248 del mondo. Eliminato negli ottavi di finale, invece, Andrea Vavassori: il 23enne torinese, numero 631 Atp, in gara con una wild card, ha ceduto di fronte all’ecuadoriano Roberto Quiroz, numero 235 del mondo, col punteggio di 6-4 6-3. (ITALPRESS).
