Agrigento, scomparso 34enne, ricerche in corso

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Un uomo di 34 anni, Roberto Stagnitto, e’ scomparso da cinque giorni. A dare l’allarme sono stati i familiari. Il fratello Luca, in particolare, ha diffuso un messaggio con foto su facebook, chiedendo a tutti di condividerlo e avvisare le forze dell’ordine qualora qualcuno dovesse avvistarlo. “Vi prego, – scrive – aiutatemi a ritrovarlo. E’ una persona innocua ma con dei problemi”.(ITALPRESS).

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.