Italy’s foreign minister to meet Estonian counterpart  

Italy’s foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi was on Wednesday due to meet his Estonian opposite number Sven Mikser during a visit to Estonia, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The meeting between Moavero Milanesi and Mikser was scheduled to take place on the sidelines of a state visit to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania by Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella, on which he is being accompanied by Milanesi, the ministry said.

The visit to the three Baltic states is aimed at boosting ties with Italy.

Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania joined the European Union and NATO in 2004.

