Lavoro, OCSE: “Disoccupazione scesa ma terzo più alto livello area”

“Il tasso di disoccupazione in Italia è  sceso all’11,2% nell’aprile 2018 ma rimane il terzo più alto tra i  paesi dell’Ocse e 4,6 punti percentuali sopra il livello del 2008”. E’ quanto emerge dall’Employment Outlook 2018 pubblicato oggi dall’Ocse.

Nel 2017 il tasso di disoccupazione in Italia si è attestato all’11,2%, in calo rispetto all’11,7% del 2016. Nel 2007 la disoccupazione si era attestata al 6,1%.

Il tasso di occupazione in Italia (15-64 anni) nel 2017 si è attestato
al 58% contro 57,2% nel 2016.

