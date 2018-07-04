Lavoro, OCSE: “Disoccupazione scesa ma terzo più alto livello area”

“Il tasso di disoccupazione in Italia è sceso all’11,2% nell’aprile 2018 ma rimane il terzo più alto tra i paesi dell’Ocse e 4,6 punti percentuali sopra il livello del 2008”. E’ quanto emerge dall’Employment Outlook 2018 pubblicato oggi dall’Ocse.
Nel 2017 il tasso di disoccupazione in Italia si è attestato all’11,2%, in calo rispetto all’11,7% del 2016. Nel 2007 la disoccupazione si era attestata al 6,1%.
Il tasso di occupazione in Italia (15-64 anni) nel 2017 si è attestato
al 58% contro 57,2% nel 2016.
