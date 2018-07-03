Siparietto Mentana-Salvini  

Siparietto tra Enrico Mentana e Matteo Salvini durante il lancio, nel Tg La7, della trasmissione ‘In onda’, ospite il vicepremier. Quando David Parenzo ricorda che è di oggi la decisione della Cassazione che impone alla Lega di restituire 49 milioni di euro, il direttore del Tg La7 replica: “Perquisitelo!”. E Salvini, scuotendo la mano con il pollice e l’indice alzati, fa il segno di chi dice “non c’è un soldo…”.
