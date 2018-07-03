Salvini: “I soldi? Posso fare una colletta”  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


“49 milioni non ci sono. Posso fare una colletta. E’ un processo politico su fatti di più dieci anni fa su soldi che non ho mai visto. Posso portare i soldi datici dai pensionati a Pontida per comprare magliette, cappellini e patatine fritte”. Lo ha detto il vicepremier Matteo Salvini a ‘In Onda’ su La7. 

