Le borse europee positive su compromesso in Germania, Milano +1,57%  

Le borse europee chiudono la seduta in buon rialzo, rassicurate dall’esito positivo della crisi politica in Germania sulla questione dei migranti, che scongiura il rischio di caduta del governo guidato da Angela Merkel. Le piazze finanziarie del Vecchio Continente hanno reagito positivamente, dopo la brutta seduta di ieri. A Milano il Ftse Mib ha registrato un incremento dell’1,57%, con acquisti diffusi su tutti i settori. Tim e Prysmian rimbalzano di tre punti percentuali e segnano forti rialzi anche Eni, Unicredit, Leonardo e A2A. Continua a scivolare Recordati, dopo l’accordo per la cessione della quota di maggioranza. In sofferenza Mediaset e Ferragamo. 

