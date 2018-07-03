Cassazione: nuovo processo per Raffaele Lombardo  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


La Seconda sezione penale della Cassazione ha annullato con rinvio la sentenza emessa il 31 marzo del 2017 dalla Corte d’appello di Catania che aveva assolto, dall’accusa di concorso esterno in associazione mafiosa, l’ex presidente della Regione Siciliana Raffaele Lombardo e lo aveva condannato a due anni, pena sospesa, per corruzione elettorale aggravata dal metodo mafioso, ma senza intimidazione e violenza. Ora si terrà un nuovo processo.  

