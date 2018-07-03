Ilva, Di Maio: “Incontro proficuo con i commissari”  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

“L’incontro con i commissari dell’Ilva è stato proficuo”. Lo afferma il ministro dello Sviluppo Economico, Luigi Di Maio, in una nota. “Ho ritenuto necessario questo incontro – aggiunge – per essere relazionato su alcuni aspetti che riguardano i profili ambientali ed occupazionali presenti nelle 23mila pagine che stiamo analizzando. Lunedì – conclude – incontrerò i sindacati e l’azienda acquirente”. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.