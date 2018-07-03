Il frontista Lebreton: “Lega delle Leghe ottima idea”  

Creare una ‘Lega delle Leghe’, il raggruppamento euroscettico auspicato dal vicepresidente del Consiglio Matteo Salvini sul pratone di Pontida, è “un’ottima idea”, dice Gilles Lebreton, europarlamentare del Rassemblement National (il nuovo nome del Front National), che siede nel gruppo Enf, lo stesso della Lega, a margine di una conferenza stampa a Strasburgo, dove si tiene la plenaria.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.