Il frontista Lebreton: “Lega delle Leghe ottima idea”  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
12
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Creare una ‘Lega delle Leghe’, il raggruppamento euroscettico auspicato dal vicepresidente del Consiglio Matteo Salvini sul pratone di Pontida, è “un’ottima idea”, dice Gilles Lebreton, europarlamentare del Rassemblement National (il nuovo nome del Front National), che siede nel gruppo Enf, lo stesso della Lega, a margine di una conferenza stampa a Strasburgo, dove si tiene la plenaria. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.