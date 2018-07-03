Cade dal tavolo e batte la testa, grave bimbo 

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Un bambino di due anni, che ha battuto la testa cadendo da un tavolo, è stato portato in codice rosso con l’elisoccorso Pegaso all’ospedale pediatrico Meyer di Firenze. E’ successo intorno alle 14, a Montevarchi (Arezzo), nell’abitazione della famiglia del piccolo. Da quanto si apprende, il bambino ha riportato un grave trauma cranico. 

