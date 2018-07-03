Tutti vivi i ragazzi nella grotta  

Un vero miracolo. Sono stati trovati tutti vivi i 12 baby calciatori dispersi in una grotta della Thailandia con il loro allenatore per ben 9 giorni, resistendo senza cibo Gli sforzi per salvarli sono continuati incessanti. Poi ieri l’accelerazione: una squadra di sub ha lavorato tutta la notte per posizionare una corda nei cunicoli allagati della grotta di Tham Laung. Ecco il video del salvataggio diffuso dai Royal Thai Navy Seals. (Courtesy Royal Thai Navy Seals).
