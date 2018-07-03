Super rimonta Belgio  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
4
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Rimonta spettacolare. Il Belgio batte 3-2 il Giappone a Rostov e accede ai quarti di finale dei mondiali di Russia. Il gol decisivo al 94′ è stato segnato da Chadli, dopo che i diavoli rossi erano stati in svantaggio per 0-2. Ora affronteranno il Brasile a Kazan venerdì. 

