Compravendita senatori, confermata prescrizione Berlusconi  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


La Cassazione ha confermato la prescrizione nei confronti dell’ex presidente del Consiglio Silvio Berlusconi nel processo sulla presunta compravendita di senatori, l'”operazione libertà”, che portò alla caduta del Governo Prodi nel 2008. In primo grado Berlusconi era stato condannato a 3 anni, mentre in secondo grado il 20 aprile 2017 la seconda sezione della Corte d’Appello di Napoli aveva dichiarato la prescrizione del reato di corruzione. 

