Padre Pio va in scena nel musical ‘Actor Dei’  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Un musical per raccontare la straordinaria vita del santo di Pietrelcina. L’ha ideato Attilio Fontana, che ne ha curato interamente i testi. L’opera corale andrà in scena a San Giovanni Rotondo il 6, 7 e 8 luglio prossimi prima di proseguire con una tournée in tutta Italia in autunno. 

