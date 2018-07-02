Riaperto, ponte Corleone riaperto nelle due direzioni

Il ponte Corleone, a partire dalle ore 7.30 di questa mattina, e’ stato riaperto in entrambe le direzioni H24, con tre giorni di anticipo rispetto alla scadenza prevista. Il sindaco Leoluca Orlando e l’assessore alle Manutenzioni, Emilio Arcuri, esprimono “compiacimento per la conclusione dei lavori sulla sede stradale del ponte e apprezzamento per i tecnici comunali e per l’impresa che ha realizzato l’intervento, consentendo cosi’ la riapertura anticipata nei due sensi di marcia della circolazione”. (ITALPRESS).
