Agrigento, carabinieri arrestano piromane

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

I carabinieri hanno arrestato un piromane, Alfonso Rizzuto, 43 anni, sorpreso in flagranza di reato mentre incendiava le sterpi nel vallone di viale Cavaleri Magazzeni, ad Agrigento. L’uomo e’ stato posto agli arresti domiciliari. Il pm ha disposto il processo per direttissima. (ITALPRESS).

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.