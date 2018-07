🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Fonte: adnkronos.com

European Parliament president Antonio Tajani will visit Libya and Niger this week in a bid to “help find a European solution to the problem of migration,” Tajani told Italian public radio on Monday.

“I believe we need to stop migration flows in Libya. This is why in the coming days I will visit Tripoli and travel on to Niger: to help find a European solution to the problem of migration,” Tajani stated.

