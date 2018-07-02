Risucchiati dal Po, si cercano due 17enni  

Due diciassettenni sono stati risucchiati ieri dalle acque del Po a Coltaro, una frazione del comune di Sissa Trecasali (Parma). I ragazzi, nel tardo pomeriggio, erano andati in riva al fiume con un gruppo di amici. Stavano facendo il bagno quando, a un certo punto, sono andati a fondo, traditi dalle buche e dalle forti correnti. Uno dei due, a quanto trapela, era quasi in salvo ma è tornato indietro per cercare di trascinare fuori dall’acqua l’amico. Non sono ancora stati trovati, nonostante i sommozzatori dei vigili del fuoco, intervenuti con i carabinieri, li abbiano cercati per tutta la notte. I due 17enni, uno di origine marocchina e l’altro senegalese, frequentano le scuole superiori.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.