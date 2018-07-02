Risucchiati dal Po, si cercano due 17enni  

Due diciassettenni sono stati risucchiati ieri dalle acque del Po a Coltaro, una frazione del comune di Sissa Trecasali (Parma). I ragazzi, nel tardo pomeriggio, erano andati in riva al fiume con un gruppo di amici. Stavano facendo il bagno quando, a un certo punto, sono andati a fondo, traditi dalle buche e dalle forti correnti. Uno dei due, a quanto trapela, era quasi in salvo ma è tornato indietro per cercare di trascinare fuori dall’acqua l’amico. Non sono ancora stati trovati, nonostante i sommozzatori dei vigili del fuoco, intervenuti con i carabinieri, li abbiano cercati per tutta la notte. I due 17enni, uno di origine marocchina e l’altro senegalese, frequentano le scuole superiori.  

