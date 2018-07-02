Tennis, messinese Cutuli vince il “Torneo Internazionale Citta’ di Gaeta

Mirko Cutuli ha vinto il “Torneo Internazionale Citta’ di Gaeta – Trofeo SARA Cup”, neonato appuntamento ITF maschile dotato di un montepremi di 15mila dollari, valido come sedicesimo future stagionale italiano, che si e’ concluso sui campi in terra rossa del Circolo Tennis Gaeta. In finale il 22enne messinese, partito dalle qualificazioni, ha sconfitto per 6-1 6-4, in un’ora e mezza esatta di partita, l’argentino Juan Pablo Paz, terza testa di serie del seeding. Per il siciliano e’ il primo titolo ITF in carriera. (ITALPRESS)

