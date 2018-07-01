Trump: “Con Kim un’ottima alchimia”  

Il presidente americano Donald Trump si è detto convinto che il leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un voglia arrivare a un accordo con gli Stati Uniti sul suo programma nucleare. “Penso che siano molto seri su questo”, ha detto il presidente Usa in un’intervista a Fox News, facendo riferimento ai nordcoreani. “Penso che lo vogliano fare, tra noi c’è un’ottima alchimia”, ha aggiunto. 

