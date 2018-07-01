Unesco dice sì, Ivrea tra siti mondiali  

La 42esima sessione del Comitato #WorldHeritage dell’Unesco, in corso in Bahrain fino al 4 luglio, ha ammesso nell’elenco dei siti mondiali Unesco la città di Ivrea. Lo ha annunciato la stessa Unesco in un tweet sul suo account ufficiale, dove si legge: “Appena iscritto come @UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site: Ivrea, città industriale del 20 ° secolo, # Italia. Complimenti!”. 

