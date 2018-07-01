Priolo, soldi slot machine, esasperata denuncia il figlio, arrestato dai carabinieri

I Carabinieri della stazione di Priolo Gargallo hanno arrestato in flagranza un disoccupato 38enne di Priolo Gargallo, per maltrattamenti in famiglia e tentata estorsione. In manette e’ finito Paolo Aparo. L’uomo avrebbe minacciato la madre al fine di ottenere i soldi per poter giocare alle slot machine. A denunciarlo e’ stata proprio la madre, che, esasperata, ha trovato il coraggio per chiedere aiuto al 112. (ITALPRESS)

