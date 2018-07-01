India, bus in un burrone: almeno 40 morti 

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Almeno 40 persone sono morte in un drammatico incidente che ha coinvolto un autobus: il mezzo è precipitato in una gola nello stato di Uttarakhand, nel nord dell’India. Lo ha riferito la polizia. Altre undici persone sono rimaste ferite nell’incidente, avvenuto nell’area di Dhumakot nel distretto di Pauri Gaehwal 

