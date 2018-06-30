Annega nello Stagnone di Marsala mentre fa kitesurf

Un uomo e’ morto annegato mentre faceva kitesurf nelle acque dello Stagnone di Marsala, nel trapanese. Sarebbe stato colto da malore. La vittima e’ Federico Laudani, di 31 anni, originario del Lazio. L’incidente e’ avvenuto vicino l’isola di Santa Maria. (ITALPRESS).

