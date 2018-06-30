Roma, esplosione in un palazzo  

Un’esplosione, stamattina in via Tito Labieno al Tuscolano, ha causato il cedimento di un tramezzo nel vano scala del quarto piano di una palazzina di sei piani. I vigili del fuoco hanno scoperto che a causare il crollo è stata una piccola deflagrazione, per una fuga di gas, avvenuta nell’intercapedine delle due pareti confinanti tra il vano scala e la cucina di un appartamento al quarto piano. Nessuno è rimasto ferito.
