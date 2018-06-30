Roma, esplosione in un palazzo  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Un’esplosione, stamattina in via Tito Labieno al Tuscolano, ha causato il cedimento di un tramezzo nel vano scala del quarto piano di una palazzina di sei piani. I vigili del fuoco hanno scoperto che a causare il crollo è stata una piccola deflagrazione, per una fuga di gas, avvenuta nell’intercapedine delle due pareti confinanti tra il vano scala e la cucina di un appartamento al quarto piano. Nessuno è rimasto ferito.  

