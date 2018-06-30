Usa, furto con scasso in 3 minuti  

Solo 3 minuti sono bastati a quest’uomo, ricercato dalla polizia di Columbus, in Ohio che è stato ripreso dalle videocamere di sicurezza mentre commette un furto con scasso in un ristorante della catena KFC. In pochi minuti appunto è riuscito a sfondare la finestra e a manomettere due registratori di cassa. Il video è stato diffuso su Facebook dalla Columbus Division of Police. “Chiunque pensa di avere informazioni su di lui ci contatti”, si legge nel post.
