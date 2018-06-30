Usa, furto con scasso in 3 minuti  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Solo 3 minuti sono bastati a quest’uomo, ricercato dalla polizia di Columbus, in Ohio che è stato ripreso dalle videocamere di sicurezza mentre commette un furto con scasso in un ristorante della catena KFC. In pochi minuti appunto è riuscito a sfondare la finestra e a manomettere due registratori di cassa. Il video è stato diffuso su Facebook dalla Columbus Division of Police. “Chiunque pensa di avere informazioni su di lui ci contatti”, si legge nel post. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.