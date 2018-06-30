Buffon saluta la Juve  

“17 anni in bianconero che si concludono ufficialmente oggi. 17 anni di amici, compagni, lacrime, vittorie, sconfitte, trofei, parole, rabbia, delusioni, felicità e tante, tantissime emozioni. Non dimenticherò mai nulla. Porterò sempre tutto con me. #FinoAllaFine”. E’ il saluto via twitter di Gigi Buffon alla Juventus.  

