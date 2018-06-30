Conte: “Italia prepotente? Yes, a little bit”  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
9
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Il premier italiano Giuseppe Conte risponde, in inglese, alla Bbc durante la conferenza stampa al termine del Consiglio europeo Bruxelles “Italia prepotente? Yes, a little bit”, dice alla giornalista britannica. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.