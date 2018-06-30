Coppia uccisa a Impruneta, si cerca il figlio  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
4
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Duplice omicidio a Impruneta (Firenze). In un appartamento in via Luigi Longo, all’interno di un’abitazione privata, sono stati trovati due corpi senza vita. Le vittime sarebbero conviventi. L’omicidio, secondo le prime notizie, sarebbe maturato in ambito familiare. Si cerca il figlio, che in questo momento sarebbe irreperibile. La coppia sarebbe stata uccisa con un coltello. Indagini in corso da parte dei carabinieri. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.