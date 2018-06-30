Coppia uccisa a Impruneta, si cerca il figlio  

Duplice omicidio a Impruneta (Firenze). In un appartamento in via Luigi Longo, all’interno di un’abitazione privata, sono stati trovati due corpi senza vita. Le vittime sarebbero conviventi. L’omicidio, secondo le prime notizie, sarebbe maturato in ambito familiare. Si cerca il figlio, che in questo momento sarebbe irreperibile. La coppia sarebbe stata uccisa con un coltello. Indagini in corso da parte dei carabinieri.
