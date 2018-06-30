‘Decreto dignità’, i risparmi per le imprese  

In vista dell’approvazione del ‘decreto dignità’ che, secondo indiscrezioni, dovrebbe avvenire all’inizio della prossima settimana, l’Ufficio studi della Cgia ha stimato in poco più di 1 miliardo di euro le minori spese annue di cui le imprese beneficeranno dall’abolizione di alcune voci fiscali. Con la cancellazione degli studi di settore, ad esempio, le imprese otterranno un vantaggio di 820 milioni.  

