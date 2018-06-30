Taxi sharing, corsie preferenziali e parcheggi in Ztl: le proposte di Confesercenti Palermo e Uritaxi

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

“Il servizio taxi rappresenta il biglietto da visita di una città turistica come Palermo, per questo chiediamo che il Comune si attivi immediatamente per far partire il taxi sharing, rivedere l’uso delle corsie preferenziali e creare parcheggi all’interno della Ztl”. Lo dicono in una nota congiunta Confesercenti Palermo e Uritaxi, al termine di una riunione che ha visto la partecipazione del presidente di Confesercenti Palermo, Mario Attinasi, e del sindacato che raccoglie duecento tassisti in città, rappresentato da Gaetano Calista, Giuseppe Calafiore, Pietro Messina, Francesco Calista, Orazio Marra, Francesco Cangelosi e Davide Rosolino Rosato.

“Chiederemo a strettissimo giro un incontro al vicesindaco Sergio Marino – dicono Attinasi e i rappresentanti di Uritaxi – perché bisogna sostenere un settore che aiuta i turisti e può offrire spostamenti rapidi ed economici anche ai palermitani. È necessario sbloccare il taxi sharing, visti gli ottimi risultati del servizio già attivo con l’aeroporto, ma anche ripensare l’uso delle corsie preferenziali e creare all’interno della Zona a traffico limitato dei parcheggi ad hoc per i taxi. Misure necessarie anche per l’abbattimento dello smog e la diminuzione delle auto in centro”.

