Due palestinesi uccisi al confine Striscia di Gaza  

Due persone sono state uccise, fra cui un tredicenne colpito alla testa, in nuovi scontri fra soldati israeliani e palestinesi alla frontiera della Striscia di Gaza, ha denunciato il ministero della salute della Striscia. Negli scontri sono rimasti feriti altri 310 palestinesi, 133 dei quali colpiti da armi da fuoco.  

