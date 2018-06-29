Migranti, Conte: “Nessuna promessa a Merkel su movimenti secondari”  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Sui movimenti secondari dei richiedenti asilo “io non ho sottoscritto nessun accordo specifico con la cancelliera Angela Merkel, non ho promesso alcunché”, sottolinea il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte, in conferenza stampa al termine del Consiglio Europeo a Bruxelles. 

