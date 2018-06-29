Tennis, nulla da fare per Cecchinato. Ko in semifinale di Eastbourne

Marco Cecchinato si e’ arreso nelle semifinali del “Nature Valley International”, torneo Atp World Tour 250 dotato di un montepremi pari a 661.085 euro in corso sui campi in erba di Eastbourne, in Gran Bretagna, ultimo appuntamento utile per rifinire la preparazione in vista di Wimbledon. Il tennista palermitano, quarto favorito del tabellone e 31 del mondo, al rientro dopo l’exploit del Roland Garros, ha ceduto in due set, per 6-3 6-4 di fronte allo slovacco Lukas Lacko, 94 del ranking Atp. Per il siciliano era la terza semifinale stagionale e della carriera, dopo quelle di Budapest (torneo poi vinto) e del Roland Garros (entrambe sulla terra). (ITALPRESS).
