Omicidio agente Agostino, perquisita casa Contrada

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

La Procura Generale di Palermo ha disposto una perquisizione a casa dell’ex numero due del Sisde Bruno Contrada. Gli investigatori al momento si trovano nell’abitazione dell’ex funzionario di polizia. Il provvedimento è stato disposto nell’ambito dell’inchiesta sull’omicidio dell’agente Nino Agostino, ucciso assieme alla moglie a Villagrazia di Carini, nel 1989. La Procura generale ha avocato l’inchiesta sul delitto.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.