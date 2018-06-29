Naufragio al largo della Libia: 100 migranti dispersi  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Cento migranti risultano dispersi al largo delle coste della Libia dopo un naufragio. A darne notizia è stata la Guardia Costiera libica.  

