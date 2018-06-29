Ragusa, scoperta casa a luci rosse. Appuntamenti fissati via Internet

Una casa a luci rosse nel centro di Ragusa e’ stata scoperta e chiusa dalla polizia nell’ambito di una operazione chiamata “alto impatto”. La casa si trova in Via Serafino Amabile Guastella in centro storico. Il via vai di clienti era stato notato dai residenti che, infastiditi, hanno informato la Squadra Mobile. A frequentare la casa erano giovani e meno giovani che contattavano la ‘professionista’, donna o trans, tramite siti internet specializzati. Secondo la polizia le prestazioni venivano pagate con prezzi compresi fra i 50 e i 200 euro. La donna colombiana che si prostituiva ed il proprietario dell’immobile sono stati diffidati dal continuare ad esercitare l’attivita’ di meretricio. (ITALPRESS)

