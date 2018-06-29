Scontro tra auto a Calatafimi, muore 67enne

Incidente mortale questa notte sulla Sp. 33 vicino al Comune di Calatafimi Segesta. A perdere la vita Mariano Maiorana, di 67 anni residente a Calatafimi. Secondo una prima ricostruzione dei carabinieri il sessantasettenne era alla guida di una vecchia Fiat 500 e si stava dirigendo verso la strada statale 113. Poco prima dello svincolo l’impatto con una Citroen C3 guidata da una ragazza di 23 anni, anche lei residente nel Comune di Calatafimi Segesta. Sul posto i carabinieri hanno effettuato i rilievi per cercare di comprendere l’esatta dinamica del sinistro. (ITALPRESS).
