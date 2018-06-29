Incendio in una profumeria di Palermo. Indagini in corso

Un incendio e’ divampato questa notte intorno all’una all’interno del negozio Spazio outlet profumi in via Alcide De Gasperi 32 a Palermo. La segnalazione e’ arrivata alla sala operativa dei Vigili del Fuoco di Palermo poco prima dell’una. Sul posto sono intervenute due squadre auto pompa serbatoio e una autocisterna d’acqua. La zona e’ stata messa in sicurezza e gran parte del negozio e’ rimasto annerito dal denso fumo nero. Sono ancora in corso le indagini per accettarne le cause dell’incendio. (ITALPRESS).
