Incendio in una profumeria di Palermo. Indagini in corso

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Un incendio e’ divampato questa notte intorno all’una all’interno del negozio Spazio outlet profumi in via Alcide De Gasperi 32 a Palermo. La segnalazione e’ arrivata alla sala operativa dei Vigili del Fuoco di Palermo poco prima dell’una. Sul posto sono intervenute due squadre auto pompa serbatoio e una autocisterna d’acqua. La zona e’ stata messa in sicurezza e gran parte del negozio e’ rimasto annerito dal denso fumo nero. Sono ancora in corso le indagini per accettarne le cause dell’incendio. (ITALPRESS).

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.