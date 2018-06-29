Motovedetta Capitaneria recupera corpo di uomo a un miglio isola Formica

Una motovedetta della capitaneria ha recuperato in mare il cadavere di un uomo, in avanzato stato di decomposizione. Il corpo, la cui presenza era stata segnalata da un diportista, era a circa un miglio dall’isola di Formica, nella costa trapanese. Le condizioni del corpo non hanno ancora consentito l’identificazione dell’uomo. (ITALPRESS)

