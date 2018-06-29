Motovedetta Capitaneria recupera corpo di uomo a un miglio isola Formica

Una motovedetta della capitaneria ha recuperato in mare il cadavere di un uomo, in avanzato stato di decomposizione. Il corpo, la cui presenza era stata segnalata da un diportista, era a circa un miglio dall’isola di Formica, nella costa trapanese. Le condizioni del corpo non hanno ancora consentito l’identificazione dell’uomo. (ITALPRESS)
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.