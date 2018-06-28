Panama-Tunisia 1-2  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


La Tunisia supera Panama per 2-1 nel match valido per la terza e ultima giornata del Gruppo G dei Mondiali di Russia 2018. Nel primo tempo, la selezione panamense va in vantaggio con l’autorete di Meriah al 33′. Nella ripresa, rimonta tunisina con i gol di Ben Youssef (51′) e Khazri (66′). Il successo consente alla Tunisia di chiudere l’avventura al terzo posto nel girone con 3 punti, alle spalle di Belgio (9) e Inghilterra (6). Zero punti, invece, per Panama. 

