Sparatoria in sede giornale nel Maryland: morti  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
4
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Sparatoria nella sede del Capital Gazette, giornale di Annapolis, nel Maryland. Le vittime sarebbero almeno 4, afferma la Cbs. Una persona è stata fermata, ma non è esclusa la presenza di altre persone armate nell’area. 

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.